An adult co-ed soccer team from Petersburg brought home first place from the Shamrock Tournament in Juneau last weekend. Petersburg took on five teams from Juneau and went 4-1 on Friday and Saturday. Then on Sunday, the team came from behind to tie the championship game 2-2 and then won 3-2 in overtime. It’s the second tournament win for Petersburg at the annual tournament.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with team member Brian Richards about the weekend.

Petersburg also did well in individual honors. Richards won the sportsmanship award. Axel Vides won the top goal scorer award. Shane Lohr won the tournament male MVP and former Petersburg resident and team member Kyle Hebert won the best defender award.