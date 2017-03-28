Petersburg High School’s cheerleading squad closed out their season with a trip to the state competition in Anchorage last week. The state competition happens at the same time as the 3A and 4A basketball championships, instead of the basketball tournament for the smaller schools in the state.

Petersburg’s squad this year was made up of 15 students, both boys and girls. They had three seniors on the team Buddy Stelmach, Victoria Wegener and Morgan Swihart. The group started practicing with pre-season in November and they have been cheering for the basketball teams since December. Petersburg’s coach is Becky Fortna, also a member of several state champion cheer squads when she was in school at PHS. Joe Viechnicki spoke with Fortna about the regional and state competitions this year.

With basketball and cheer complete, track and field and baseball are next up on the high school sports schedule. Those two sports start competing in mid to late April.