The Petersburg Ragnarök Rollers beat the Garnet Grit Betties of Wrangell Saturday night 124-108 in the first of two home bouts the team has this spring. The Wrangell team had several skaters from Juneau and Sitka rounding out their numbers.

Here are some of the sounds from Saturday night, including announcer Orin Pierson, Just Julie also known as Julie Sanbei of the Juneau Rollergirls, the Ragnarök Rollers’ LewdaFrisk, or Alice Williams, and Petersburg’s coach Midlife Tigress, or Rebecca Anderson. The Rollers will skate at home again May 19.