One person was taken to the Petersburg Medical Center Tuesday afternoon following an accident with an all-terrain vehicle in a residential neighborhood.

The accident happened at the corner of 13th and Gjoa streets in the airport subdivision.

Volunteer fire department spokesman Dave Berg said the department responded with emergency medical personnel. “We found an individual that had gone off the road while testing an ATV that he was potentially interested in purchasing and it was quite a serious accident,” Berg said. “The gentleman we found him had a laceration on his face and head a potential broken arm and dislocated thumb. We took him to the hospital, packaged him at the scene and took him to the hospital where he was later released.”

The Petersburg Police Department identified the accident victim as 50-year-old Michael J. Mika. He was the only person involved in the crash. The PPD said the preliminary indication is that alcohol and excessive speed were involved.

The fire department’s Berg said the local police and Alaska State Troopers helped get the victim from the crash site to the ambulance. “The ATV landed upright but hanging in the air off of a fence behind Mountain View Manor and they helped us package and transport the patient off of the surface where he had landed up to the ambulance, the road and ambulance.”

The police department said the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.