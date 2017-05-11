Petersburg High School’s girls track team took second place among all teams from Southeast last weekend, while the boys team was fourth. The meet was held under sunny skies at Thunder Mountain Hugh School in Juneau.

Sitka was the top team for the girls while Thunder Mountain, Sitka and Ketchikan came in ahead of Petersburg for the boys. Petersburg had numerous top finishers at the meet. Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Brad Taylor about the meet.

The Southeast region track and field meet is the following week back at Thunder Mountain.

Meanwhile, Petersburg High School’s varsity baseball team lost three games on the road in Sitka last week. The Vikings were shutout by Sitka 7-0 Wednesday and then dropped both games of a double-header 11-0 and 7-0 on Thursday.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with head coach Jim Engell about the series.

Thunder Mountain plays in Petersburg Thursday and Friday, May 11 and 12, the last chance to see high school baseball here this season. Thursday’s game is 5 p.m. On Friday, the varsity plays at 1:30 and 4:30. The team is off the following weekend and then has the regional tournament in Ketchikan starting May 25th.