The Petersburg High School class of 2017 receives their diplomas Tuesday, May 30 in a commencement ceremony at the high school gym. Thirty two are expected to graduate in a class that has enjoyed success academically and athletically. The keynote speaker is retiring middle school teacher Rob Schwartz. Joe Viechnicki spoke with high school principal Rick Dormer about the class of 2017.

The graduation ceremony is Tuesday, May 30th at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. The event will be live-streamed here.