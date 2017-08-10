Petersburg school board member Brandi Marohl has filed to run for a seat on the borough assembly.

Marohl made the announcement at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

“My time would probably be more effective as a borough assembly member,” Marohl told the other board members. She who works as an electrician at Petersburg Fisheries and was appointed to the vacant school board seat last November. She thanked the other board members for her appointment.

“I appreciate you guys giving me this opportunity,” Marohl said. “It’s been great, good experience and I feel like you guys have a great board and excellent superintendent and staff and faculty. So you guys got it.”

There are two assembly seats that will be on the October 3rd ballot, seats currently held by Bob Lynn and Jeff Meucci. So far two people are interested, Marohl and U.S. Forest Service employee Richard Burke.

There are two school board seats on the October ballot. Current board president Sarah Holmgrain has not yet decided whether she’s running for re-election.

Cindi Lagoudakis has filed to run for mayor.

There are three candidates for three seats on the library board Cynthia McDonell, Lizzie Thompson and Marilyn Menish-Meucci. Mike Bangs has filed for one of the three seats on the harbor board and Stan Hjort has filed for one of the three spots on the public safety board.