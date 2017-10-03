Petersburg High School’s girls cross country team took fourth place among division two schools at the state meet at Bartlett High School in Anchorage Saturday. The boys were ninth.

The Viking girls had three runners in the top 15, led by two freshmen. Maia Cowan was eighth and Kendra Coonrad was 10th while senior Erin Pfundt took 15th. Julia Murph was 37th and Melanie Chase was 38th.

Tolin Eddy was the top finisher for the boys team, coming in 38th. Brennan Skeek took 50th. Kole Sperl was 54th and brother Koren was 74th. Thomas Durkin came in 85th.

Grace Christian School was the girls state champion team for 1A, 2A and 3A schools. Anchorage Christian took the team title for the boys.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Tommy Thompson and senior Erin Pfundt about the race.

The highest finish for the team was third place back in 2013. They were fifth last year and fourth the year before that. This team has no senior boys but loses three senior girls to graduation: Erin Pfundt, Julia Murph and Maddy Parker.