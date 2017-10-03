Voters in Petersburg have elected Mark Jensen as mayor and decided to keep fluoride in the water.

Jensen was the mayor before resigning in May. Cindi Lagoudakis, who took over after Jensen resigned, also ran to keep her seat.

In unofficial results in Petersburg’s borough election Tuesday, Jensen has 631 votes, while Lagoudakis has 496.

One incumbent was elected to the borough assembly. Jeff Meucci was the top vote getter in a six person race for two seats. He has 528 votes.

Brandi Marohl looks to be winning the other assembly seat with 507 votes. It doesn’t look like incumbent Bob Lynn will keep his seat, coming in third with 458 votes.

Will Ware was fourth with 317 votes. Richard Burke had 151 votes and Ken Hamilton had 104 votes.

Meanwhile a write-in race for one of two school board seats is too close to call yet. After the polls closed Tuesday, election workers were still counting write in votes for Janine Gibbons and Meredith Evens. One of those two candidates will win a school board seat along with board president Sarah Holmgrain, re-elected easily with 925 votes.

As for ballot questions, voters decided to keep adding fluoride to Petersburg’s water, with 692 no votes on that question, against 430 in favor of ending that practice.

And ATVs will not be allowed on the streets of Petersburg. 664 voters said no to that question against 462 in favor.

Voters also supported a charter change for the Kupreanof dock. That one passed easily, 916 in favor and 188 against.

It looks like an increase in the sales tax cap is narrowly going down to defeat, 582 against and 543 in favor.

The second sales tax question is passing 618 in favor against 454 against. That will limit a sales tax exemption for non residents buying goods and services for use outside of Petersburg.

Design work funding for a small vessel haul out yard in Scow Bay has been approved, 676 in favor and 431 against.

And a property tax exemption for buildings with sprinkler systems will continue. That passed 604 in favor and 436 against.

There were a total of one thousand one hundred and 59 ballots counted today. That includes early absentee voting. And that’s a turnout of just over 43 percent.

There are still nine questioned ballots and six special needs ballots still to be counted, along with any absentee that come in by mail by Friday. That could change a few of the close results.