Petersburg High School’s volleyball teams opened their season at home against teams from Juneau-Douglas High School last week, gaining some valuable experience against the larger 4A school.

Petersburg was the state 2A runner-up last year and third the year before that.

The Viking varsity dropped three games against the Crimson Bears Thursday and went 1 and 3 against Juneau the following night. Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Jaime Cabral about his team and the start of the season.