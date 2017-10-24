Four Petersburg residents attended the Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood Grand Camp convention in Portland, Oregon earlier this month.

The four were Petersburg’s ANB camp 16 president Joe Stewart, ANS camp 16 president Barbara Erickson, Charlie Streuli, who is the grand sergeant-at-arms, along with Ross Nannauck III who was elected first grand vice president.

The ANB and ANS are the oldest Native civil rights organizations in the country. Attendees passed resolutions and heard from keynote speaker, Miss Alaska Alyssa London.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with Erickson, Stewart and Nannauck about the message they’re bringing back from that annual gathering.

You can find links to video of the entire convention here. Next year’s Grand Camp convention is in Ketchikan.