The community Christmas tree in downtown Petersburg is moving to a new location this year. The local municipal government puts up the tree each year around Thanksgiving, decorated with lights and a Christmas display. For at least two decades, it’s been located on a parking lot owned by Pete and Theresa Litsheim next to the Scandia House on main street. This year the borough has decided to move it to the municipal building and is seeking donations of a tree from local property owners. Joe Viechnicki spoke with public works director Karl Hagerman about why it’s moving.

People with a tree to donate should contact public works at 772-4430 by November 8th. The community tree lighting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, typically happens the day after Thanksgiving.