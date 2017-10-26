A mix of some very old and some new quilts will be on display in the commons at Petersburg High School Saturday, October 28. The Rain Country Quilters annual show will feature some new creations along with others that are over one hundred and fifty years old. Organizers are also hoping to display some of the quilts that the group has sewn for local veterans. Joe Viechnicki spoke with Rain Country Quilter’s secretary Susan Holmes for a preview of this year’s show.

That show is on display from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, October 28 at the high school commons.