There’s information Monday, November 6 in Petersburg on the possibilities for starting a needle exchange in town. Noa Hockstein is a nursing student working at Petersburg’s public health center and is a senior in nursing school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. She is in Petersburg for her public health rotation and her capstone project, which focuses on some issue impacting public or community health. Joe Viechnicki spoke with Hockstein about what she’s learned about needle exchanges in the state.

Hockstein’s presentation is Monday, November 6 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library. For more information call the public health center at 772-4611.