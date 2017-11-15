Petersburg High School volleyball wrapped up its regular season with a home-and-away series against Wrangell last week. The Vikings won all three matches but the Wolves forced five games on Friday and four games on Saturday. Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Jaime Cabral about the end of the regular season, his senior class and the upcoming regional tournament this week in Petersburg.

The opening games for the region five 2A tournament are Thursday afternoon and evening, November 16, in the high school gym. Top-seeded Petersburg has a bye in the first round and plays its first game at 10:15 on Friday morning, November 17 against either Klawock or Metlakatla.