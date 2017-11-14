Petersburg High School’s wrestling team hosted seven other teams last weekend and held two scramble-style tournaments Friday and Saturday. The Vikings came in second both days to the Mt. Edgecumbe Braves.

While there weren’t traditional tournament brackets, PHS had first place finishes by Jolyn Toyomura at 113 pounds, Teagen Schwartz at 126 and Adam Ware at 152. Second place finishes came from Josh Coonrad and Toyomura at 113, Kole Sperl at 138 and Nick Hofstad at 170.

PHS wrestlers also competed at the Anchorage Christian School tournament the week before. Sperl took sixth at 138 pounds and Hofstad was third at 170 pounds at that competition. It’s typically a good indicator for the state meet later in the season.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with coach Dan Van Swearingen about the past two weeks of competition.

The wrestlers travel to Klawock this weekend. The regional tournament is in Ketchikan in early December.