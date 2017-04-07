The Petersburg Ragnarök Rollers host the Garnet Grit Betties of Wrangell for the Rök and Roll Bout of Fame Saturday night at the Petersburg High School gym. The Ragnarök Rollers traveled to Wrangell last weekend for four bouts between the two roller derby teams. Saturday’s contest between the two is one of two home bouts for the Petersburg team this spring.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with Petersburg’s coach Rebecca Anderson, aka Midlife Tigress, and team member Victoria Moore, aka Deck ‘Em, about last week’s action and the upcoming event on Saturday night.

The bout is at 7 p.m. Saturday April 8th in the high school gym. Doors open at 6. Tickets are on sale for 10 dollars at the door, eight dollars for students and seniors and free for kids under five. Some of the proceeds will go to the Mitkof Dance Troupe.

Later this spring the Rollers will skate at the state tournament the first weekend in May and then have another home bout during May Fest.