Visitors and locals enjoyed food, fun and games during a week-long celebration of Petersburg’s Norwegian heritage that wrapped up Sunday. The Southeast Alaskan community’s Little Norway Festival honors the May 17, 1814 signing of the Norwegian Constitution, the many Norwegian pioneers who settled here a century ago as well as this country’s Armed Forces Day. This year was the 59th installment of the festival. Outgoing festival committee chair Janet Holten was named this year’s Norwegian American Award winner.

Those were a few sounds from Petersburg’s week-long Little Norway festival. We heard Scandinavian style show MC (em cee) Sue Paulsen, music by the Doyhof Cavaliers along with sounds of the Viking ship Valhalla the Petersburg High School drumline during the festival parade.