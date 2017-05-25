There’s a good weather forecast and more prize money for Petersburg’s 36th annual salmon derby, which opens Friday, May 26 and runs through the Memorial Day weekend.

The annual four-day competition pays out cash prizes, along with goods and services donated by local businesses, for anglers successfully landing a salmon this weekend. Last year the difference between first and second places was less than half a pound. Mickey Knight took the top spot last year with a king salmon weighing in at 37.6 pounds.

Joe Viechnicki spoke with Chamber of Commerce director Mara Lutomski about this year’s derby.

The derby opens Friday, May 26 at 7 a.m. and runs through Monday May 29 at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale at both hardware stores and both hotels. Don’t forget to get your derby tickets and get them validated before heading out to fish. KFSK will provide leaderboard updates throughout the weekend. Good luck fishing!