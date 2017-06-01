A Petersburg woman took first place in the Prince of Wales Island Marathon last Saturday. Teacher Jo Ann Day was the top woman finisher in the 26.2 mile race finishing in a time of four hours 22 minutes and 10 seconds.

Another Petersburg resident Dave Thynes finished the course in four hours 20 minutes and 32 seconds.

The overall winner was 13-year-old Brent Capps of Ketchikan, coming in just under three hours and 40 minutes.

A four person team from Petersburg called “Limpet Along” took sixth place in that category with a time of four hours 43 minutes and 34 seconds. Team members were George and Mary Clemens, Marlene Cushing and Bridget Wittstock.

It was the 18th year for the marathon and relays and the sixth year for the half marathon. The out-and-back course starts and ends in Craig. Entrants came from around Southeast and outside of Alaska.