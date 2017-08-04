Petersburg’s fourth annual Paddle Battle in the Narrows last month enjoyed dry weather and a good turnout. Participants paddle kayaks and stand up paddle boards from Papke’s Landing, Scow Bay or the harbors out to Sandy Beach Park.

The annual event raises money for the Petersburg Medical Center Foundation. This year donations are going to new wheelchairs. Joe Viechnicki spoke with PMC Foundation secretary and treasurer Sarah Holmgrain about the fund raiser and how it went.

03PADDLEFOLOweb

Donations can still be made at the medical center’s website or at the medical center business office.