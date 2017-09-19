KFSK hosted a call-in show on local ballot proposition 6 on Tuesday September 19. If approved by voters, proposition 6 would allow off-highway vehicles like ATVs on most streets on Mitkof Island, not including Haugen Drive, South Nordic and Mitkof Highway. It would also require registering ATVs with the borough, proof of insurance, driver’s license, completed safety course and other requirements to drive off-highway vehicles on streets on Mitkof Island. A yes vote would enact that ordinance. A no vote would keep the status quo with ATVs not allowed on local streets. If you missed it, listen to the call-in show here:

Petersburg’s borough election is Tuesday October 3rd. Absentee in-person voting is already underway at the borough clerk’s office.