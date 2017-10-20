Saturday, October 28th is the 41st annual Oktoberfest Art Share, a day of arts, crafts and food sales in Petersburg’s community gym. It will feature homemade food and items for sale, for people looking to get a start on their holiday shopping.

It’s sponsored by the Muskeg Maleriers, a local group dedicated to rosemaling and decorative painting. Joe Viechnicki spoke with organizers Sally Dywer and Polly Koeneman about the event.

Sally Dwyer and Polly Koeneman are helping organize the 41st annual Oktoberfest Art Share, happening Saturday, October 28th at the Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s sponsored by the Muskeg Maleriers. To sign up for one of the remaining spots contact Dwyer at 772-4453 or Koeneman at 518-0866.