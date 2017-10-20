The Fourth annual Annabelle Baker Poker Tournament is this Sunday, October 22nd here in Petersburg. This year there’s training available for people not familiar with the game. Proceeds are donated to Beat the Odds, for cancer treatment, travel and support. Joe Viechnicki spoke with organizer Jeigh Stanton Gregor about the event.

Tournament play starts at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Tides Inn Conference room. People hoping to learn the game can show up at 2:30 that afternoon. People are welcome to come and watch or take part. For more information call or text Stanton Gregor at 406-202-0576