The 12th annual Brew and Stew festival is Friday night at the Sons of Norway Hall in Petersburg. It’s sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and the Petersburg Ragnarök Rollers. The roller derby team uses the event to raise money for travel and is making some changes to try and boost the turnout this year. Joe Viechnicki spoke with derby team member and organizer Heather Conn about this year’s competition.

The lighting of the community Christmas tree is Friday, November 24 at 5:30 at the municipal building and the brew and stew festival follows at the Sons of Norway Hall.